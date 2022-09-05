Politics Vietnam strongly commits contributions to global climate change response efforts: FM Vietnam strongly commits contributions to global efforts in climate change response, and considers it as a strategic cooperation area between Vietnam and the US, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hanoi on September 5.

Politics Vietnamese leaders extend sympathy to Pakistan after deadly floods President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 5 sent a message of sympathy to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi over severe human and property losses caused by torrential rains and flooding in the country.

Politics US to boost cooperation with Vietnam on climate change: official The US will enhance exchange and cooperation with Vietnam on climate change response in order to realise goals set by leaders of the two countries at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry affirmed while meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam in Hanoi on September 5.

