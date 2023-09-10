Politics Sympathy offered to Morocco over earthquake-caused loss President Vo Van Thuong on September 9 sent his message of sympathies to King Mohamed VI of Morocco over the great loss in human lives caused by a major earthquake in Ighil, Morocco, on September 8.

Politics US President to arrive in Hanoi today for State visit US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. is to arrive in Hanoi on September 10 for a State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.

Politics Prime Minister receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received visiting US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hanoi on September 9, expressing Vietnam’s wish to cooperate with the US in climate change response in a way that suits the Southeast Asian country’s socio-economic conditions.

Politics Vietnam, US see thriving bilateral relations: former US Secretary of Defence Vietnam and the US have achieved many positive achievements in bilateral relations since the normalisation of relations in 1995 and after 10 years of their comprehensive partnership (2013-2023), said former US Secretary of Defence Chuck Hagel.