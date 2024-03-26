Society PM urges youth to pioneer in digital transformation The youths should play a pioneering role in spurring the nation’s digital transformation as the digital economy is expected to make up 30% of the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a dialogue with them held in Hanoi on March 26.

Society Vietnam, US coordinate in drug fight The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crimes (C04) and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are jointly holding the International Drug Enforcement Conference in the Asia-Pacific (Mini-IDEC) in the central city of Da Nang on March 26-27.

Society Vietnamese language, culture camp held in Thailand The first "Vietnamese language and culture camp" opened in the campus of Pathumthep Wittayakarn High School in Thailand's Nong Khai province on March 25, attracting teachers and students from 14 high schools in the country.

Society Acting President meets members of young entrepreneurs’ association Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan received delegates from the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association in Hanoi on March 25 in celebration of the 93rd founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931 - March 26, 2024).