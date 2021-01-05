Business HCM City to have up to 300,000 job vacancies in 2021 Enterprises in HCM City will seek between 270,000 and 300,000 employees this year, according to the municipal Center of Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labour Market Information (FALMI).

Business First batch of shrimp exports for 2021 leave port A batch of 160 tonnes of frozen shrimp products from the Minh Phu Seafood Corporation left port for the US, Europe, and Japan after a ceremony in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on January 5.

Business 2020 tax revenue surpasses annual target Nearly 1.279 quadrillion VND (55.3 billion USD) in taxes was collected for the State budget in 2020, almost 24.35 trillion VND, or 1.9 percent, higher than the annual target and 175.85 trillion VND more than the estimate reported to the National Assembly (NA).

Business Vinacomin to cut 2021 coal imports to 1.4 million tonnes The Vietnam National Coal - Mineral Industries Holding Corporation (Vinacomin) plans to reduce its coal imports in 2021 to 1.4 million tonnes, heard a conference on January 5.