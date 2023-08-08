In late July, the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development approved the export of two vaccines produced by the NAVETCO Central Veterinary Medicine Joint Stock Company and AVAC Vietnam JSC.



According to local competent agencies, up to 650,000 doses of the vaccines have been tested on pigs in 40 cities and provinces, with an efficacy rate of 95%.



Vietnam has become the first country to successfully develop and produce the two vaccines against African swine fever, the disease that first appeared in Africa in 1921 with a mortality rate of up to 100%./.

VNA