Vietnam’s agricultural exports to China expected to rise
Vietnam expects to increase its agricultural exports to China as the neighbouring country agreed earlier this year to review regulations permitting the official export of Vietnamese poultry meat, according to the Agency of Foreign Trade (AFT) at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
China has agreed to review regulations permitting the official export of Vietnamese poultry meat. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam expects to increase its agricultural exports to China as the neighbouring country agreed earlier this year to review regulations permitting the official export of Vietnamese poultry meat, according to the Agency of Foreign Trade (AFT) at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
The agency cited statistics by the General Department of Vietnam Customs showing that Vietnam shipped abroad 22,450 tonnes of meat and meat products worth 110.35 million USD last year, up 19% in volume and 30.4% in value from 2022.
The products were delivered to 28 markets around the world, with Hong Kong (China), China, Belgium, Papua New Guinea, Malaysia, Cambodia, France, and the US among the biggest importers.
Vietnam exported 4,770 tonnes of poultry meat and edible by-products valued at 12.04 million USD, representing year-on-year increases of 136.1% in volume and an 214% in value.
China, Papua New Guinea, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Hong Kong (China) were the main buyers.
At present, Vietnam ships two products of the livestock industry to China, including bird's nests and milk, under official export according to the protocol on exporting bird's nest signed in 2022 and another on exporting milk signed in 2019 between the two countries./.