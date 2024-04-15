Vietnamese durian is expected to maintain its reign in the Chinese market. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's



According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD),



Vietnam shipped some 32,750 tonnes of the fruit worth 161 million USD to China during January – February, overtaking Thailand to become the largest exporter of the staple to the northern neighbour.



The country accounted for nearly 60% of the total



Within less than two years, Vietnamese durian made a giant stride in the market of more than 1 billion consumers, and the fruit is expected to maintain its reign in this market for a long time thanks to bumper crops, competitive prices, and rapid transportation.



In the same vein, coffee has been on its heyday after more than 30 years reaching out to the European market. The country gained nearly 1.9 billion USD from exporting 800,000 tonnes, up 54.2% in value and 44.4% in quantity year-on-year.



Meanwhile, Vietnamese banana has won the taste of the Republic of Korea, China’s Hong Kong, and Japan, among others. Vietnamese fresh banana has hit the shelves of more than 90 AEON stores in Hong Kong while the Philippines, China’s Taiwan, and Singapore were the main supplier previously.



Rice made a great contribution to Vietnam’s farm produce export growth in the three-month period. More than 2 million tonnes were shipped abroad for 1.37 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 12% in volume and 40% in value.



Vietnam, among the world’s top three rice exporters, is pinning a high hope for rice export this year, given its stable production and India’s export ban.



Besides, the export of Vietnamese fishery products made a breakthrough in the period with nearly 1.9 billion USD in revenue, up nearly 2% from the same time last year. The items have been in the shopping list of consumers in 170 countries and territories.



Japan, the US, and China are the key markets of Vietnamese fishery products. Particularly, Vietnam has surpassed its rivals such as Ecuador, India, and Indonesia in shrimp shipments to China.



Experts held that they should zone off quality cultivation area, strictly comply with food safety and hygiene standards and quarantine requirements of fastidious markets, and build brands for their products./.

VNA