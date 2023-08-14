Business Russian company hopes for cooperation with Vietnam in earth observation satellites Yuri Stoyanov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Russia’s Stilsoft Group, has suggested Vietnamese businesses cooperate with his firm in the field of earth observation satellites.

Business Tax watchdog to better manage performance of foreign service providers The General Department of Taxation under the Ministry of Finance said it will work harder to better its tax management over foreign service providers to avert losses to the State budget.

Business Export targets of key forestry and aquatic products lowered Export targets of some forestry and aquatic products have been lowered due to various difficulties regarding prices and markets.

Business Circular economy a choice for sustainable development Amidst worsening environmental pollution and natural resource exhaustion, the circular economy model emerges as a visionary solution for the society and economy.