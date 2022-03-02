Most forecasts by foreign investment funds show that Vietnam’s GDP growth is likely to increase by 7.5 percent in 2022.

However, it is not too surprising if the economy will grow at a higher rate thanks to strong recovery of domestic consumption, construction activities, international tourism, as well as the Government's financial stimulus package worth 15 billion USD, according to insiders.

They agreed that the re-opening of domestic economy will be the biggest driver of Vietnam’s economic growth this year.

The stimulus package, including cutting value-added tax from 10 percent to 8 percent, together with the recovery of international tourism, also promise to boost domestic consumption in the country, they noted./.

