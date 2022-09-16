Society Hanoi's authorities begin enforcing closure of train track coffee shops Barriers and warning signs in both Vietnamese and English have been erected and police officers have been deployed to enforce the closure of the famous train street in downtown Hanoi from September 16.

Society Communication project aims to enhance public awareness of human rights Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed a decision approving a project to strengthen communications on human rights in Vietnam in the 2023-2028 period, with an aim to enhance public awareness and knowledge of human rights and give people inside and outside the country a better insight of Vietnam’s policies, efforts and achievements in protecting and promoting human rights in the country.

Society Vietnamese, Lao youths follow late Presidents’ thoughts A scientific workshop entitled “Vietnamese and Lao youths study and follow thoughts of Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Kaysone Phomvihane” was held in Hanoi on September 15.