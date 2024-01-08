Sci-Tech MIC plans to boost digital infrastructure, digital applications in 2024 In 2024, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) will focus on key tasks, including the development of digital infrastructure and digital applications to boost the digital economy, creating new momentum for economic growth and labour productivity, Minister of Nguyen Manh Hung has said.

Sci-Tech Da Nang IC, AI research and training centre established The People’s Committee of Da Nang city in central Vietnam on December 30 issued a decision to establish an integrated circuit (IC) and artificial intelligence (AI) research and training centre.

Sci-Tech Sputnik praises Vietnam’s home-grown AI apps Russia’s news agency Sputnik has lauded the launch of Vietnamese-developed apps as a positive signal, demonstrating the efforts of domestic technology units to gradually reduce reliance on foreign products and improve the accuracy of information containing Vietnam’s historical and cultural values.

Sci-Tech Big steps forwards taken in national digital transformation: Official 2023 has been a successful year for Vietnam in digital transformation with many steps forwards, according to Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung.