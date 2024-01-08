Vietnam’s e-government architecture framework updated
The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) recently gave an update on the e-Government Architecture Framework (version 3.0), an important document to be applied in ministries, governmental agencies, and centrally-run cities and provinces.
Version 3.0 supplemented its previous version with an electronic identification and authentication platform and system, a national database centre, a human resources data warehouse, among other items.
Besides, updates were made on reference models, database and applications.
The MIC said that during the process of building and implementing the e-Government Architecture Framework, competent quarters should comply with basic principles of the framework, and relevant guidance documents.
Their architecture framework must ensure investment for effective implementation of digital government, new digital technologies and cyber security measures, supply of database for online public services and innovation services, and smooth database sharing among agencies, the ministry said./.