The Vietnamese delegation at the session of the UN General Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s election as non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2020-2021 tenure with 192 approval votes out of the 193 UN members has proved the country’s improving prestige on the international arena, said Russian expert Grigory Lokshin.



The expert of the Institute of the Far Eastern Studies under the Russian Academy of Sciences made the remark in an article published on Russia’s Independence newspaper on June 10.



He said the UN General Assembly’s session on June 7 unanimously elected Vietnam, the only Asia-Pacific representative, to the UNSC, which groups 15 countries, including five permanent members with a veto right and the remaining with a two-year tenure.



According to him, it was a record and surprising result throughout history of the UN.



The article wrote that Vietnam undertook the position for the first time in 2008. With its activities, the country was recognised as a responsible and prestigious member of the international community. Since then, its prestige in Asia-Pacific and the world has increasingly improved, laying the ground for the diplomatic sector to hope on a high voting result. However, its winning of almost all votes was a surprise.



The author said the UNSC membership mechanism helps improve members’ role in dealing with global issues. He cited the Japan’s Mainichi newspaper as saying that the world opinions have long believed that Vietnam consistently follows its external policy of diversifying international relations, ensuring sustainable development and fighting dangerous consequences of climate change.



Another strong impression was the fact that Hanoi was chosen as the venue for the second meeting between the top leaders of the US and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), he said.



Lokshin described Vietnam’s election to the UN’s most important organ as a substantial political success, adding that the country deserves to be appreciated for its role and principles on global issues as well as national development achievements.



In conclusion, Lokshin quoted the message of Vietnamese Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong as saying that Vietnam is a trustworthy partner for sustainable peace.-VNA



