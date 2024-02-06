In the first half of January, Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 0.38 billion USD as compared to the 0.73 billion USD recorded in the same time last year.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is eying 377 billion USD in export revenue in 2024, rising 6% from 2023.



The general statistics office said the ministry should complete mechanisms and policies to create favourable macro-economic environment for exports, and develop a sound business climate for enterprises.



The sector should work to reduce the risks posed by trade defence investigations from importers towards sustainable export growth, enhance forecast and give early warnings to businesses whose products are at risks of being investigated.



Besides, it is necessary for the ministry to pen additional tax incentives, especially for machinery and equipment purchased from the markets that Vietnam are running trade surplus with./.

VNA