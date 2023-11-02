Business India explores investment opportunities in Long An Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Long An province Huynh Van Son on November 1 received Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi, who is on a trip to explore the investment environment of the Mekong Delta locality.

Business Aquatic exports expected to reach 10 billion USD With recent rosy signs, Vietnam’s aquatic product exports are expected to hit 10 billion USD this year, experts have said.

Business Thanh Hoa steps up sci-tech application in agricultural production The south central province of Thanh Hoa has studied and applied scientific and technological advances into agricultural production and actively engaged in the fourth Industrial Revolution to serve socio-economic development in a fast and sustainable way.

Business Vietnam aims to promote agricultural exports to Africa Africa has remained a silver lining in trade between Vietnam and the world, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc affirmed at a seminar held by the foreign ministry on November 1.