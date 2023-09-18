Business HDBank recognised as ADB leading partner bank in Vietnam The Ho Chi Minh City Housing Development Commercial Joint Stock Bank (HDB) has been recently honoured as the “Leading Partner Bank in Vietnam” by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Business Symposium discusses Vietnam-Japan economic cooperation A scientific symposium took place in Hanoi on September 18, discussing relations between Vietnam and Japan and economic cooperation prospects in alignment with Vietnam’s development phases.

Business Hai Phong to build second coastal economic zone The northern port city of Hai Phong plans to develop a 20,000ha coastal economic zone (EZ) in its southern part, said the municipal EZ Management Board.

Business Vietnam Airlines to relocate operations to Changi airport’s Terminal 3 The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that all of its flights between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore will be relocated from Terminal 4 to Terminal 3 at Singapore’s Changi International Airport from September 26.