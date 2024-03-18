Business Vietnam ready to back Denmark's APM Terminals to pilot green port projects: Deputy PM Vietnam is ready to provide favourable conditions for APM Terminals to pilot green port projects along with a mechanism for direct electricity trading from renewable energy projects in Vietnam, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha while hosting the Danish company's CEO Keith Svendsen in Hanoi on March 18.

Business Digital payments push women-led businesses’ revenue: Visa Some 62% of women-led small and medium-sized enterprises and micro-businesses reported increased revenue after adopting digital payments, according to a recent study on small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Vietnam released by Visa, a global leader in digital payments.

Business New decree expected to promote industrial cluster development The Government has issued new regulations regarding industrial clusters, to eliminate overlaps and foster transparency in management and development.

Business National brand to helps local businesses extend international reach Building national brands is important to help local businesses engage deeply in the global value chains and establish reputation in the world’s market, experts have said.