Business Insurance sector enjoys positive earnings, attracting investors The insurance sector is attracting the attention of investors when it comes to investment portfolios because businesses in this group have recorded positive results in recent years.

Business Big data to help collect tax from foreign service providers Big data on e-commerce would help the tax watchdog to efficiently collect tax from foreign cross-border IT services providers, according to Nguyen Bang Thang, director of Tax Management Department of Large Enterprises.

Business Quang Ninh targets over 25 million visitors by 2030 The northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh aims to make its tourism a spearhead and sustainable economic sector by 2030, attracting at least 25.5-26 million visitors, including about 9 million foreigners.

Business Orion’s sales in Vietnam hit record in first half The sales revenue of the Republic of Korea’s Orion confectionery maker in Vietnam has surpassed 200 billion KRW (150 million USD) for the first time, further solidifying its highly positive growth trend in the Vietnamese market.