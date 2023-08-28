Vietnam’s FDI inflows top 18 billion USD in 8 months
Vietnam lured close to 18.15 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) from the beginning of this year to August 20, up 8.2% year-on-year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
A gas stove component production line of the Japanese-invested Paloma Vietnam Co. Ltd in the Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Park in Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)
In the period, there were 1,924 newly-registered projects with a combined capital of 8.87 billion USD, up 69.5% and 38.6% compared to the same period last year, respectively.
Meanwhile, over 4.53 billion USD was added to 830 existing projects, down 39.7% and up 22.8% year-on-year, respectively.
The value of capital contribution and share purchase deals rose by 62.8% to 4.47 billion USD.
The manufacturing and processing sector led in FDI attraction, with close to 13 billion USD, followed by real estate with more than 1.76 billion USD.
In the January-August period, Singapore topped the list of countries and territories pouring capital into Vietnam with more than 3.83 billion USD, down 15.4% annually. It was followed by China (nearly 2.69 billion USD) and Japan (over 2.58 billion USD).
Hanoi received the lion's share – 2.34 billion USD – of the foreign investment, up 2.89 times against last year. Hai Phong came second with over 2.08 billion USD, increasing by 72.2%, followed by Ho Chi Minh City, Bac Giang, and Binh Duong.
As of August 20, FDI disbursement was estimated at about 13.1 billion USD, an annual rise of 1.3%./.