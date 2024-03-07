Business Petrol prices drop over 370 VND per litre Petrol prices were adjusted down from 3 pm on March 7 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), and the Ministry of Finance due to falling global prices.

Business Ba Ria - Vung Tau's exports up 10.5% in two months The southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau shipped over 1.25 billion USD worth of products abroad in the first two months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 10.5%, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.

Business SBV asked to keep interests low and financial access easier Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has tasked the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) with leading and coordinating governmental ministries and agencies to keep interest rates low and financial access easier for businesses, according to Directive 18/CD-TTg signed on March 7.