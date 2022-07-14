At the conference (Photo: VNA)

According to Nguyen Van Dien, Director of the Forestry Production Development, a total of 372,140 hectares of forest in 31 provinces and cities are granted sustainable forest certificates.Statistics by VNFOREST showed that in the first half of this year, Vietnam earned 9.1 billion USD from forestry product exports, up 3% year-on-year, achieving 56% of the target. The trade surplus was estimated at some 7.5 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 3%.The US, Japan, China, the EU and the Republic of Korea were major buyers of Vietnamese forestry products, accounting for up to 90% of the total export value.Vietnam’s wood output reached some 8.5 million cubic metres, fulfilling 46% of the target and up 5.9% year-on-year./.