Business Petrol traders commit to providing sufficient fuel for local market The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will ask the Government to adjust costs on petrol trading for businesses to help them avoid losses, said Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai.

Business Vietnam leads ASEAN comeback in Nikkei COVID index Cambodia and Vietnam lead the Southeast Asian region that is on the mend from the pandemic, Nikkei's latest and last COVID-19 Recovery Index shows.

Society Vietjet opens direct flights to Kazakhstan On October 12, Vietjet announced that it will open direct flights from the central city of Nha Trang to Almaty city, the commercial and cultural center of Kazakhstan.