Videos Positive signs for durian exports to the UK Since the first batch of Vietnam’s Ri6 durian was officially exported to the UK in the beginning of May, TT Meridian Company has regularly imported 3-4 tons of this specialty fruit every week, which shows that it is well received by consumers in this market.

Business Thai Binh seeks to expand investment cooperation with Germany A workshop to promote investment and development cooperation between the northern province of Thai Binh and Germany was jointly held by the provincial People’s Committee and the Delegation of German Industry and Industry (AHK) in Vietnam on June 28.

Business Vietnamese, Chinese trade ministers hold talks Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien held talks with Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on June 28, as part of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to China and attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) from June 25-28.

Business Entech Hanoi 2023 opens with over 100 foreign firms participating The International Exhibition of Energy and Environment Technology Hanoi 2023 (Entech Hanoi 2023) officially opened on June 28 in Hanoi with the participation of 175 domestic and foreign businesses.