Vietnam’s images popularised in Italy
The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy organised an online draw on December 6 to present Vietnam Airlines’ round-trip tickets from France to Vietnam to three luckiest people.
An electric train on Milan street with Vietnam's famous destinations (Photo: VNA)Rome (VNA) –
This is part of the activities under a programme on the promotion of Vietnam’s images in Milan city – the capital of Lombardy region and the largest economic hub in Italy, launched on November 24.
Winners of the lucky draw expressed their delight to receive the free tickets, saying they have had plans to visit Vietnam to discover the country’s stunning landscapes, and treasure trove of cultural heritage of the 54 ethnic groups.
Earlier, the country’s images were promoted in Milan’s public spaces under a programme jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy, SEA Milan Airports, the authority of Milan city, and the Italy-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce.
The tourism promotion programme is expected to contribute to strengthening tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchange between the two countries./.