With the theme "the role of young people in promoting the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals through digital transformation and innovation”, foreign delegates highlighted Vietnam’s new approaches in the digital transformation process and the pivotal role of young people in this field.

They also shared views on the need to listen to the voices of young people, look at problems from the perspective of young people to solve challenges.

The hosting of this conference continues to demonstrate Vietnam’s active, proactive, and responsible participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) – the world’s biggest inter-parliamentary body, and shows the country’s attention to youth and global issues facing young people at present.

The 9th Global Conference for Young Parliamentarians was attended by more than 300 young parliamentarians and delegates from over 70 IPU member parliaments.

Vietnam has a young population and the Vietnamese legislature has up to 124 young deputies in line with IPU standards, accounting for over 25% of the total number of legislators./.

VNA