Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 3 receives UN medals
The 63 staff members of Vietnam's Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 3 in Bentiu, South Sudan, have been honoured with UN medals for their dedication to UN peacekeeping missions.
Hanoi (VNA) – The award ceremony was held in the presence of Brig. Gen. Dhananjay Joshi, acting commander of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS); and Hiroko Hirahara, Head of the UNMISS Field Office in Bentiu.
The award ceremony was held in the presence of Brig. Gen. Dhananjay Joshi, acting commander of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS); and Hiroko Hirahara, Head of the UNMISS Field Office in Bentiu.
Since it started operation in South Sudan last March, the field hospital has provided healthcare services for more than 1,400 UN staff and local residents, successfully performed 16 complex surgeries and supported air ambulance services for 15 cases, remarked Lieu. Col. Trinh My Hoa, Director of the Level-2 Field Hospital.
Staff members of Vietnam's Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 3 in uniform. (Photo: cand.com.vn)The hospital has applied various new medical techniques, well implemented pandemic prevention work and vaccination, and provided oxygen and properly treated medical waste for all Level-1 hospitals of the mission, he said, adding that it has also launched a series of environmental protection events and created recycled items.
He further noted that the hospital has cooperated with other foreign units to hold discussions and training courses on improving medical skills and promoted Vietnam’s culture and people through nine Civil-Military Coordination in UN Integrated Peacekeeping Missions (UN-CIMIC) events.
In her remarks at the event, Brig. Gen. Dhananjay Joshi and Hiroko Hirahara spoke highly of the 63 Vietnamese officers’ dedication and professional working style.
Attendees to the award ceremony pose for a photo. (Photo: cand.com.vn)Hirahara said she is happy to receive positive reviews for what the Vietnamese hospital has done in South Africa and highly appreciates its achievements. For his part, Dhananjay welcomed the Vietnamese hospital’s active participation in UN-CIMIC events, for example, providing HIV/AIDS consultation, assisting hospitals in Bentiu, sharing medication and medical equipment with local authorities and donating school items for local students, over the last year.
During the ceremony, the Vietnamese officials themselves took to the stage to perform Vietnamese songs and dances, and introduced to the attendees various Vietnamese traditional food./.