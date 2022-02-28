Business Pandemic-hit firms to enjoy preferential interest rate credit package Loans of pandemic-hit enterprises will enjoy an interest rate cut of 2 per cent under a government support package to remove difficulties for the businesses.

Business VAT reduction: impacts and problems in implementation Vietnam’s Government slashed the value-added tax (VAT) rate from 10 to 8 percent earlier this month – a move that cost the State budget 49.4 trillion VND (2.2 billion USD) but, along with other support, is expected to help boost the pandemic-hit economy.

Business 7.5 million farming households to be connected to Postmart.vn The Vietnam Post Corporation (VNPOST) will cooperate with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Union (VFU) to support 7.5 million farming households to introduce free of charge their products in its e-commerce platform Postmart.vn in 2022.