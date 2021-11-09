Vietnam’s NanoDragon satellite launched into outer space
The fifth Epsilon solid-fuel rocket which carries Vietnam’s NanoDragon and eight other small satellites of Japan, was successfully launched into outer space at 9:55am (Japan time) on November 9.
The fifth Epsilon solid-fuel rocket which carries Vietnam’s NanoDragon and eight other small satellites of Japan was successfully launched into outer space. (Photo: JAXA)Tokyo (VNA) – The fifth Epsilon solid-fuel rocket which carries Vietnam’s NanoDragon and eight other small satellites of Japan, was successfully launched into outer space at 9:55am (Japan time) on November 9.
Previously, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) had to stop launching Epsilon-5 thrice on October 1, October 7 and November 7 due to ground radar issue, and unfavourable weather.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam, who was present at the Uchinoura Space Centre in Kagoshima prefecture to witness the launch, said: “I was touched when witnessing the moment the Epsilon-5 rocket at the Uchinoura Space Centre was launched, carrying Vietnam's NanoDragon satellite into outer space”.
This moment has gone into history and marked a new development milestone of Vietnam's space industry, Nam said.
According to the JAXA, the satellites launched into outer space this time are part of JAXA's second "Innovative satellite technology demonstration" programme. After about 52 minutes, Epsilon-5 will begin dropping the nine satellites into orbit. NanoDragon is the last satellite to be released into outer space after leaving the ground 1 hour, 11 minutes and 38 seconds.
NanoDragon, a nano-layer cubesat satellite which weighs around four kilogrammes, was developed by the Vietnam National Space Centre (VNSC) under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology. The development of the NanoDragon satellite is part of VNSC's "made in Vietnam" small satellite development roadmap.
It was delivered to Japan on August 11 and tested at the Uchinoura Space Centre from August 16-17 before being officially transferred to the JAXA for launching under the second "Innovative satellite technology demonstration" programme./.