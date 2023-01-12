People with a Vietnamese passport enjoy free entry or are just required an e-visa or a visa on arrival to 55 countries and territories globally. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s passport climbed four spots to rank 88th among the most powerful passports in the world, according to the newly-released Henley Passport Index 2023.

Accordingly, people with a Vietnamese passport enjoy free entry or are just required an e-visa or a visa on arrival to 55 countries and territories globally.

Meanwhile, Japan’s passport is the most powerful one in the world as Japanese passport holders can enter 193 destinations globally without a visa. It is followed by Singapore and the Republic of Korea with free entry into 192 destinations, and Germany and Spain shared the third place with free access to 190 destinations.

The passports of Finland, Austria, Italy, and Luxembourg ranked fourth in the index as people with those passports can enter 189 destinations without applying for a visa.

In contrast, the world’s weakest passports include those of Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia, Nepal, and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea as passport holders from these nations are only able to visit between 27 and 40 other countries and territories without visas.

The Henley Passport Index is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) – the largest, most accurate travel information database – and enhanced by Henley & Partners’ research team.

Surveys are made for 199 passports and 227 countries and territories globally, updated every quarter. For each visa-free destination, that country's passport will be awarded one point./.