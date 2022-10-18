Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – The role and position of Vietnam in the world politics and economy was highlighted in an article published by Russia’s Independent newspaper on October 17.



In his article, Grigory Trofimchuk highly valued the role played by Vietnam in particular and ASEAN in general, in efforts to promote Russia's "Look East" policy amid strong volatilities in the world.



After Vietnam completed its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, it was immediately elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure, the article said.



According to Trofimchuk, Vietnam has a stable political and business environment, with many incentives and benefits for foreign investors, including those from Russia.



Russia needs to show clearer its role in solving problems in Asia-Pacific, and Southeast Asia in particular, in the process of “turning to the East”, the article stressed, adding that Vietnam is a potential partner for this scheme./.