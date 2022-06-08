Vietnam’s Quang Nam, Laos’s Sekong provinces move to tighten links
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee of central Quang Nam province Phan Viet Cuong on June 8 held a meeting with a visiting delegation from Laos’s Sekong province led by the Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Sekong, Leklai Sivilay.
Secretary of the Quang Nam provincial Party Committee Phan Viet Cuong (R) presents a gift to Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Sekong province Leklai Sivilay on June 8. (Photo: VNA)Quang Nam (VNA) – Secretary of the provincial Party Committee of central Quang Nam province Phan Viet Cuong on June 8 held a meeting with a visiting delegation from Laos’s Sekong province led by the Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Sekong, Leklai Sivilay.
Cuong, who is also a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, noted that though both Quang Nam and Sekong were affected by COVID-19 last year, they still worked hard to assist each other. With the pandemic basically brought under control, economic activities are bouncing back strongly.
A Quang Nam delegation is set to visit Sekong this September to ink memoranda of understanding on economic development with the Lao side, he announced.
Appreciating Quang Nam’s consistent support for his province, Leklai, a member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee, said he hoped the two localities will continue close coordination to enhance safeguarding the shared border, promote all-round economic ties, and further strengthen their relations.
During their working trip from June 7 to 9, the Lao delegation visited economic and tourism models and several industrial parks in Quang Nam.
The visit was made on the occasion of 60 years since the establishment of the Vietnam - Laos diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962) and 45 years since the signing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977)./.