Business Used and new car market sees rising demand as Tet approaches With one week until the Lunar New Year Festival (Tet), which falls on February 1 this year, it is the 'hottest' time of the year for the domestic auto market.

Business Investors looking forward to green energy stocks in 2022 With a solid financial foundation, bright prospects in the medium and long term, stocks of renewable energy companies are attracting more and more investors.

Business French hypermarket introduces Vietnam’s cuisine, commodities A programme to promote Vietnam’s Tet culture and cuisine kicked off at Carrefour Ormesson hypermarket in Ormesson city of France.

Business Hai Phong grants investment licenses to five projects The Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) on January 24 granted investment licenses to five projects in industrial parks, including three foreign-invested projects worth 140 million USD and two domestic ones valued at over 2 trillion VND (86.9 million USD).