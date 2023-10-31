At Cat Lai port in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s seaport throughput rebounded in the first 10 months of this year, reaching over 624.55 million tonnes, up 3% year on year, said a leader from the Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA).

Accordingly, the volume of exports decreased slightly by about 1%, but imports showed a stronger growth of around 5%.

During the January-September period, the total volume of goods passing through seaports hit nearly 565 million tonnes, up 3%. Of which, exports dropped by 1% to over 132 million tonnes while imports rose by 5% to over 165 million tonnes. Domestic cargo also went up 3% to more than 264 million tonnes, and transshipment cargo reached 2 million tonnes.

After several months of decline, several areas saw an annual increase in seaport throughput, such as Ho Chi Minh City with a 2.72% rise, Quang Ninh 4.8%, and Hai Phong 0.8%

The volume of container cargo through seaports in the first 10 months fell by roughly 3% to 20.29 million TEUs.

The provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Dinh, Dong Thap and Nghe An posted growth of between 10-68% in container cargo volume./.