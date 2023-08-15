Business Tax authorities to make e-invoicing a common practice Vietnam’s tax authorities are working to make e-invoicing a common practice among business establishments nationwide as e-invoices generated from cash registers (ECR) make tax collection more efficient and manageable.

Business Policy rate cuts boosting stock prices: VinaCapital The stock market recovery, which has been driven by lower interest rates in 2023, is likely to be sustained by higher earnings and attractive valuations in 2023, according to Michael Kokalari, chief economist at VinaCapital.

Business Reference exchange rate up 33 VND on August 15 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,881 VND/USD on August 15, up 33 VND from the previous day.