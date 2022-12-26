Vietnamese workers make clothing products for export. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Vietnam’s textile and garment export turnover to Indonesia reached 10.057 million USD in September 2022, more than four times that of the previous month.

According to the market analysis tool TexPro of the US website Fiber2Fashion, the figure was 2.354 million USD in August, 5.257 million USD in July, 3.801 million USD in June, 1.232 million USD in May and 2.719 million USD in April.

The increase trend was recorded in the third quarter of 2022 when the figure neared 17.7 million USD, up from 7.753 million USD in the second quarter, and 15.972 million USD in the first quarter.

Last year, the figure was 13.308 million USD in the fourth quarter, 51 million USD in the third quarter, and 12 million USD in the second quarter.

Indonesia's garment and textile imports from Vietnam reached 53.543 million USD in 2021 and 41.611 million USD in 2020.

For the last few years, Indonesia has been a net importer of clothing products from Vietnam./.