Vietnam's top female badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's top female badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh has an opportunity to particiate in an Olympics for the second time as she is in the group of athletes eligible to the 2024 Paris Olympics.



Since the beginning of this year, Linh has taken part in three tournaments in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) system, which is used as a basis to determine the ranking position for an athlete to be qualified for the Olympics.



She earned 11,640 points after the three tournaments and stood at 27th in the Paris ranking list. With her current position, Linh is among the female tennis players who are eligible to attend the 2024 Paris Olympics.



However, it is necessary for her to attend more BWF tournaments and accumulate more points to secure a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.



If she earns a berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics in France, it will be Linh's second time attending the Olympics. Previously Linh earned a direct qualification to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan.



Born in 1997 in the northern province of Phu Tho, Linh started playing badminton at the age of 10 and is currently the No. 1 player in Vietnam. She has won nine major titles in her career, including Bangladesh International 2018 and 2019, Belgium International 2022 or

Vietnam Open 2022./.