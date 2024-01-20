Right from the beginning of 2023, localities have actively implemented tourism promotion programmes as well as cultural and sports activities to encourage travelling activities, while introducing new products to lure more international tourists.

As a result, after 11 months, Vietnam welcomed more than 11.2 million foreign visitors, 3.8 times higher than that in the same period of 2022.

In the year, Vietnam's tourism has been highly evaluated internationally, receiving many awards from the World Travel Awards, including the World’s Leading Heritage Destination 2023 for the fourth time and Asia’s Leading Destination.

Many tourism experts held that the sector should set a high goal in the number of foreign arrivals in 2024, suggesting it at 17-18 million.

Setting a high target is also a way to prompt localities to take actions right from the beginning of the year, creating new opportunities for the industry to grow, said insiders./.

