It spotlighted Ho Chi Minh City as a metropolis vibrating with energy, innovation and traffic, describing the city as the economic heart of the country, and the main hub of the southern region.

A freewheeling, cosmopolitan metropolis, the dynamic cityscape draws together old and new Vietnam, it said, adding that Ho Chi Minh City was honored with the title of Asia’s Leading Business Travel Destination.

Meanwhile, founded over 1,000 years ago, Hanoi remains a jewel in the Vietnam tourism crown, it said.

The capital city is rich in history, with the streets of its rambling Old Quarter dating back to the 14th century. “Wandering these tree-lined lanes, past crumbling colonial facades, will transport you back in time,” it said.

According to Breaking Travel News, with broad beaches, fantastic street food, the fabled Hai Van Pass and a growing collection of cafes, restaurants and bars, Da Nang is a fast-growing favorite on the Vietnam tourist trail.

Moc Chau, a rural district in the northwest province of Son La, remains undisturbed by mass tourism, it said.

Home to the famous tea hills which roll across the highland landscape, the region provides some of the most awe-inspiring scenery anywhere in the country./.

VNA