Business Conference promotes business connectivity between Vietnam, India The India – Vietnam Business Conference 2024 was held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 8, creating business cooperation opportunities for enterprises of both sides.

Business Construction of 5.5 million USD grease plant kicked off in Ninh Thuan The Top Solutions Joint Stocks Company held a groundbreaking ceremony for its grease plant with an investment of 5.5 million USD at Phuoc Nam Industrial Park in Thuan Nam district, the south-central province of Ninh Thuan on March 8.

Business A billionaire’s dream: Bridging Vietnam with the World The female billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao has shown that with talent, hard work and a bold heart to dream and make the dreams come true, any women can break the glass ceiling and contribute to the development of their homeland.

Business Vietnam’s rice looks for high value export Vietnam’s rice export has been shifting significantly toward high-quality and speciality products rather than quantity, with an annual stable turnover from 6.2 to 6.3 million tonnes in 2019-23, chairman of Vietnam Food Association Nguyen Ngoc Nam said at the Rice News Convention in the central city on March 6.