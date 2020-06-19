Business Most Southeast Asian economies to fall into recession, rebound in 2021: report Vietnam will emerge from the pandemic the least affected of all countries in Southeast Asia, though it is not immune to the sharp slowdown in trade flows, according to a report by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and Oxford Economics.

Business Database launched to boost links in manufacturing, supporting industries A database of Vietnamese manufacturing and supporting industries was launched on June 19 with a view to helping enhance links between businesses, including between domestic and foreign concerns.

Business Vietnam’s renewable energy sector faces obstacles Vietnam’s energy sector is on the right track developing and using clean and renewable energy, but there are still obstacles ahead to ensure a greener power supply, experts said.