Business Borrowers struggle to benefit from new lending policy Borrowers are finding it challenging to obtain new loans from banks to settle their existing debts at a different bank, despite the recent implementation of a regulation permitting debt transfer.

Business Green transformation considered key to sustainable exports: Experts Experts have recommended the acceleration of green transformation for businesses to help them avoid being excluded from the value chains as green consumption is becoming a trend and a widespread requirement across all segments and markets.

Business Green Economy Forum 2023 to take place in November The Green Economy Forum (GEF) 2023, an event hosted by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) for businesses and governments to accelerate discussion and dialogue on green growth in Vietnam, is scheduled for November 2 in Hanoi.

Business Over-1.2 billion-USD project to upgrade, expand Dung Quat Oil Refinery Over 1.2 billion USD will be poured into a project to upgrade and expand Dung Quat Oil Refinery of Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), according to a decision signed by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.