According to the Trade Counsellor of Vietnam in the US, this demonstrates appropriate guidance from relevant Vietnamese agencies which all help foster a sustainable economic and trade relationship between the two countries.

It is anticipated that there will be some favourable developments beyond the first half of this year as the US economy has shown signs of recovery with regard to growth and consumer demand.

The US businesses continue to show interest and a strong commitment to business cooperation with Vietnam.

The Vietnam - US trade topped 46.5 billion USD in the first five months of 2023.



Vietnam's trade surplus with the US currently ranks third, behind China and Mexico./.

VNA