Business RoK's Nonsan city opens trade office in HCM City Nonsan city in Chungcheongnam province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on February 20 announced the opening of its trade office in Ho Chi Minh City, becoming the RoK's first district-level locality to launch a trade office in Vietnam.

Business Vietnamese, Chinese border gates fully resume operations Import-export activities and customs clearance of goods via the Ma Lu Thang International Border Gate in Phong Tho district of the northern province of Lai Chau and the Jinshuihe border gate of China's Yunnan province were fully resumed on February 20.

Business Vietnamese entrepreneurs need to prepare for funding winter Vietnamese entrepreneurs have to think for the long term as raising funds for startups has become more challenging in recent years.

Business Apparel sector races to boost exports Vietnamese apparel firms have been busy so far this year to complete orders, toward achieving the goal of earning about 47 billion USD from export this year on the back of incentives brought about by free trade agreements that already took effect.