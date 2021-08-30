Business Loopholes remain in management of State capital, assets: State audit office The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) has detected a number of loopholes in the management and use of State capital and assets at enterprises through its audit activities last year.

Business Reference exchange rate down at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,142 VND/USD on August 30, down 5 VND from the rate on the last working day of previous week (August 27).

World Vietnam remains favoured destination for foreign investment despite COVID-19: Australian newspaper Vietnam is likely to remain foreign investors’ favoured destination despite the COVID-19 resurgence ravaging across the country, The Australia Financial Review (ARF) said in a story published earlier this week.

Business Australian-funded project to unleash opportunities in Vietnam’s innovative ecosystem A group of academics from Australia’s University of Technology Sydney (UTS) have secured a grant worth 200,000 AUD (146,271 USD) for a project aiming to connect Australian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with opportunities in Vietnam’s innovative ecosystem.