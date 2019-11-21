Viettel Telecom honoured as best mobile data service provider in 2019
Viettel Telecom Corporation has been named Vietnam’s Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards recently held in Singapore.
Viettel Telecom General Director Cao Anh Son (L) receives Vietnam’s Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year award. (Photo: vietteltelecom.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Viettel Telecom Corporation has been named Vietnam’s Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards recently held in Singapore.
The company was honoured thanks to its strong growth of data subscribers, service diversity, large scope of service supply, and heavy investment in infrastructure and telecommunication eco-system.
In the first nine months of 2019, the number of 4G subscribers reached 21 million, doubling the amount in 2018 and accounting for 65 percent of total Viettel subscribers. The corporation will expand 5G services with various data packages to facilitate internet access for everyone.
Furthermore, several free entertainment applications like Mocha and Keeng have been provided for the customers.
Viettel Telecom General Director Cao Anh Son said: “The award affirms Viettel has been on the right track in its digital transformation. We will channel more efforts to bring the best services to our customers”.
Meanwhile, Nidhi Jalali, an analyst at the Frost & Sullivan, said that Viettel has an impressive growth of data subscribers thanks to its rational data packages for both urban and rural customers.
With its heavy ICT investment, Viettel has become an excellent data service provider, and improved its prestige in the telecommunication sector, she added.
Frost & Sullivan, founded in 1961, has more than 40 global offices with more than 1,800 industry consultants, market research analysts, technology analysts and economists, monitoring close to 250,000 companies in 300 industries.
The Frost & Sullivan Excellence Awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievements and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer services, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices in the industry.
Frost & Sullivan's intent is to help drive innovation, excellence and a positive change in the global economy by recognizing best-in-class products, companies and individuals./.