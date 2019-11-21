Business Vietnam fair promotes regional staples Regional staples are on show in Hanoi at a fair that opened at Vincom Mega Mall Royal City on November 20.

Business Reference exchange rate up 9 VND on November 21 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,148 VND per USD on November 21, up 9 VND from the previous day (November 20).

Business Japanese firms explore Ha Nam’s investment climate Businesses of Japan’s Chiba prefecture joined a working session with the People’s Committee of the northern province of Ha Nam on November 20 to explore the province’s investment climate.

Business Ireland’s renewable energy developer pledges support for Vietnam Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh hosted a reception for Andy Kinsella, Chief Executive Officer of Ireland-based Mainstream Renewable Power, in Hanoi on November 20.