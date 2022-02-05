Viglacera attracts nearly 15 billion USD in FDI
Viglacera's stall at a trade fair (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – Viglacera Corporation JSC, the largest real estate and building materials group in Vietnam, has developed 11 industrial parks in Vietnam and one economic zone in Cuba, attracting nearly 15 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment from more than 300 enterprises.
The corporation’s IPs offer clean land and modern infrastructure, meeting enterprises’ needs and diverse options for investors.
Viglacera is continuing to expand investment in industrial real estate to strengthen its position as one of the leading operators of industrial property and workers’ housing.
The corporation said in 2022, it will also invest in social housing, housing for workers as well as resort property while improving service quality.
Real estate contributed 1.03 trillion VND (45.61 million USD) in pre-tax profit to the corporation’s business result in 2021, surpassing target by 22 percent and up 326 billion VND from 2020./.