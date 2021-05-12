Viglacera targets over 43 mln USD in consolidated 2021 pre-tax profit
Vietnam’s leading ceramic and tile producer Viglacera has set a target of posting 750 billion VND in pre-tax profit at its parent company this year and 1 trillion VND (43.27 million USD) in consolidated pre-tax profit, increases of 2 percent and 19 percent, respectively, against 2020.
A tile production line of Viglacera Ha Long Company (Photo: VNA)
The company also expects to earn 12 trillion VND in consolidated revenue, up 27 percent, and pay a dividend of 12 percent. It will continue to inject investment capital into two main fields - real estate and construction materials.
According to deputy director general Nguyen Anh Tuan, the company continues investing in infrastructure development and supporting utilities and services at industrial parks while developing social housing, worker housing, commercial properties, and leisure real estate.
In the field of construction materials, it plans to focus on manufacturing high-quality, value-added, and environmentally-friendly products and developing new product lines in keeping with market trends and customer tastes. It will divest from clay brick-manufacturing units posting poor business performance.
In the opening four months of this year, Viglacera’s consolidated profit reached 55 percent of the annual plan and was 91 percent higher than the figure in the same period last year.
It recorded total consolidated profit of 841 billion VND in 2020 and 736 billion VND for the parent company, 12 percent and 23 percent, respectively, higher than the annual target. Consolidated revenue stood at 9.43 trillion VND, exceeding the annual target by 14 percent.
Last month, it won the World Class Award in the 2019-2020 Global Performance Excellence Awards (GPEA), hosted by the Asia-Pacific Quality Organisation.
It was the only Vietnamese company to receive the “World Class” title in the large-scale production category at the 2019-2020 GPEA, which is the only formal international recognition of performance and business excellence.
The award is recognition of a corporation’s reputation and leading position in the field of construction material production and real estate investment and business./.