Society Ha Nam hosts Japan traditional art exchange A traditional art exchange programme between Vietnam and Japan was held in the northern province of Ha Nam on May 14 as part of the activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries this year (21/9/1973 - 21/9/2023).

Society France-Vietnam Job Fair held in HCM City, offering over 200 jobs A France-Vietnam Job Fair was held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 13 by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (CCIFV) and the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF).

Society Gathering, photo exhibition marks 50 years of Paris Peace Accords signing The General Union of Vietnamese in France (UGVF) on May 13 held a get-together and a photo exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) (January 27, 1973).

Society State leader meets outstanding workers in following President Ho Chi Minh’s example President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting on May 13 with 133 collectives and individuals who are role models in studying and following late President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and style among civil servants, public employees, and workers nationwide.