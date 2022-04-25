VinFast chooses B-EV Motors as electric vehicle distributor representative in Israel
VinFast Trading and Service Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, said on April 25 that it has chosen B-EV Motors as its electric vehicle distributor representative in Israel.
VF 8 of VinFast (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – VinFast Trading and Service Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, said on April 25 that it has chosen B-EV Motors as its electric vehicle distributor representative in Israel.
Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup's Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Global CEO, said: "Our vision has been set on becoming a global electric vehicle brand from the very beginning. Israel is an ideal destination for our global expansion and journey toward the Future of Mobility. B-EV Motors will join us in laying a solid foundation for VinFast's presence in this market. Most importantly, we share the same vision for electrified mobility: transportation must be greener, smarter, and always enjoyable on every journey."
Niv Oron, Co-CEO of B-EV, said: "We are proud to represent and distribute VinFast electric vehicles in Israel. We believe that VinFast will quickly gain an important position in the electric vehicle industry through its exquisite designs, high quality, and advanced technologies. With a wealth of experience and a unique go-to-market strategy that includes a digital platform, B-EV is confident that it will be an ideal partner for VinFast to realise its vision of driving the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution."
VinFast's first two electric car models, VF 8 and VF 9, will be made available for reservation in the Israeli market by the fourth quarter of 2022 and come with a 10-year or the first 200,000-km warranty policy.
The VF 8 and VF 9 were debuted at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and CES 2022. With the elegance of world-renowned Pininfarina Design crafted into all of VinFast's EVs, the two models will impress and captivate the public. The brand utilised modern design languages to optimise aerodynamics and create comfortable driving experiences while upholding aesthetics that reflect each segment's unique features.
Israel's goal of reaching 100 percent electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 and the adaptability of its transportation infrastructure represent the driving forces behind the country's development of electrified mobility.
These qualities are in addition to Israel's other distinctive features, such as short driving distances, lower electricity prices compared to raw materials, and advanced technical infrastructure, make the country an ideal market for VinFast to rapidly promote its brand and products.
B-EV Motors is one of the pioneering electric vehicle business models in Israel, which fully combines a digital platform and a store system, providing outstanding after-sales services and optimal charging solutions./.