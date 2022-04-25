Business Ministry proposes reducing tax for imported petrol The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has proposed the Government cut the most favoured nation (MFN) tariff for unleaded petrol from the current rate of 20 percent to 12 percent.

Business Mong Cai international border gate reopens Bac Luan 2 border gate of Mong Cai international border gate in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh reopened on April 26 after a two-month halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business European businesses more positive about investing in Vietnam European business confidence in Vietnam’s investment environment continued to rise at the start of 2022, according to the website Fibre2Fashion.com.