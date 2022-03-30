Business Hanoi's CPI expands 2.66 percent in Q1 The consumer price index (CPI) of Hanoi in the first quarter of 2022 rose by 2.66 percent against the same period last year, the municipal Statistics Office reported on March 29.

Business Construction of Long Thanh int’l airport accelerated Construction work at the Long Thanh International Airport project in the southern province of Dong Nai is accelerated to ensure the project's scheduled pace.

Business Taiwanese textile firm wants help to start expansion project in Binh Duong Authorities of the southern province of Binh Duong on March 29 met with Yeh Ming Yuh, Director-General of Polytex Far Eastern Vietnam, to discuss how to help the textile firm to resolve issues facing its expansion project at Bau Bang Industrial Park.

Business Gov’t approves extension on bad debt settlement scheme The Government has agreed to a proposal by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to extend the pilot bad debt settlement of credit institutions based on Resolution 42/2017/QH14.