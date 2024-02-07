Vinfast to introduce right-hand drive EV models to Indonesian market
Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast will introduce right-hand drive EV models to the international market for the first time as part of its upcoming participation at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024 slated for February 15 – 25.
In a press release on February 7, the company said the move shows its strong dedication to making EVs accessible to everyone.
"VinFast is delighted to formally launch its brand in the Indonesian market at IIMS 2024. We aim to provide local customers with more eco-friendly transportation offerings, along with a commitment to accompany them throughout the electric vehicle ownership journey. We look forward to inspiring the market to explore the limitless potential of a modern and sustainable mobility future," Tran Quoc Huy, VinFast Indonesia CEO, said as quoted by the release.
With a population of 250 million people, Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia and one of the largest automotive markets in the region. It represents the next key market for the company and a strategic link in its global electric vehicle supply chain. VinFast previously announced an investment in the construction of a manufacturing plant in the country with an annual capacity of up to 50,000 EVs./.